Goals

How Small Incremental Steps Can Help You Achieve Your Largest Goals

Never underestimate the effectiveness of doing a little bit every day.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The mantra "one step is the beginning to 1,000 miles" offers fool-proof wisdom to live by. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield speaks to the power of small tasks to accomplish your seemingly insurmountable large goals.

In ths vein, long-term goals are only achieved through smaller efforts. If your thinking revolves around the idea that a big task can be achieved through one big effort, you would be incorrect. So, if you are looking to make a move that will change your life forever, it's all in the tiny steps. Canfield recommends a few steps to help you make progress towards your goals:

  1. Use the "Rule of 5," or simply do five specific things that will help you to move closer to your goal. If you are working on building your business, take a colleague out to lunch to ask how to improve your performance. If you are targeting your sights on finishing your book, look to write one page per day. By the end of the year, you will have finished 365 pages. The small steps will have yielded results. 
  2. Apply positive habits to tasks you are already doing every day. The main hurdle you want to overcome is incorporating these small steps into your routine, so you do them automatically. 
  3. Monitor your efforts and track the progress you are making. The ability to look at how far you have come is an instant motivator. Therefore, you can review your progress and be proud of what you accomplished.

To learn more about accomplishing your long-term goals, click the video.

Related: Why Continuing to Pursue Your Goals Is the Straightest Shot to Success

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Goals

Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019

Goals

Achieve Financial Freedom With These 7 Easy Steps

Goals

Make These 6 Changes to Finish the Second Half Strong