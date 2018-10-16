How Small Incremental Steps Can Help You Achieve Your Largest Goals

Never underestimate the effectiveness of doing a little bit every day.

October 16, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The mantra "one step is the beginning to 1,000 miles" offers fool-proof wisdom to live by. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield speaks to the power of small tasks to accomplish your seemingly insurmountable large goals.

In ths vein, long-term goals are only achieved through smaller efforts. If your thinking revolves around the idea that a big task can be achieved through one big effort, you would be incorrect. So, if you are looking to make a move that will change your life forever, it's all in the tiny steps. Canfield recommends a few steps to help you make progress towards your goals:

Use the "Rule of 5," or simply do five specific things that will help you to move closer to your goal. If you are working on building your business, take a colleague out to lunch to ask how to improve your performance. If you are targeting your sights on finishing your book, look to write one page per day. By the end of the year, you will have finished 365 pages. The small steps will have yielded results. Apply positive habits to tasks you are already doing every day. The main hurdle you want to overcome is incorporating these small steps into your routine, so you do them automatically. Monitor your efforts and track the progress you are making. The ability to look at how far you have come is an instant motivator. Therefore, you can review your progress and be proud of what you accomplished.

To learn more about accomplishing your long-term goals, click the video.

