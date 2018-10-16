Beer Takes a Hit From Climate Change! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Bad news for beer lovers: A new study found climate change will double the cost of beer, as extreme heat waves and drought harm barley production. I guess the world had better “hops” to it on combating climate change.
- Jeff Bezos says the solar system will one day have 1 trillion humans, which is why Blue Origin is “the most important thing” he is working on. Bezos plans to spend a little more than $1 billion on Blue Origin next year.
- And Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died at 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. In a statement on Monday, Bill Gates said, “From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.”
