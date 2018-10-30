3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google

Stay in the know.
Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read
  • After a New York Times article last week revealed Google had given a $90-million “golden parachute” to an executive accused of sexual misconduct, a group of female engineers plan to walk off the job later this week, according to BuzzFeed. More than 200 Googlers will participate in the protest.
  • Walmart is going up against Amazon with a new Sam’s Club location similar to an Amazon Go store. At the Dallas warehouse store, shoppers will be able to use their phones to locate and buy items. However, unlike Amazon Go, a cashier will still oversee checkout.
  • And a study by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa claims cryptocurrency will be a leading cause of climate change over the next 20 years. The researchers warn the energy needed to mine Bitcoin will be enough to warm the planet 2 degrees Celsius.

Watch the previous 3 Things video: The World Series and a Call for Unity

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Who Won the Mega Millions Jackpot?

3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Gets Boring and Uber Drops Meatballs. 3 Things to Know Today.