60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google
Stay in the know.
1 min read
- After a New York Times article last week revealed Google had given a $90-million “golden parachute” to an executive accused of sexual misconduct, a group of female engineers plan to walk off the job later this week, according to BuzzFeed. More than 200 Googlers will participate in the protest.
- Walmart is going up against Amazon with a new Sam’s Club location similar to an Amazon Go store. At the Dallas warehouse store, shoppers will be able to use their phones to locate and buy items. However, unlike Amazon Go, a cashier will still oversee checkout.
- And a study by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa claims cryptocurrency will be a leading cause of climate change over the next 20 years. The researchers warn the energy needed to mine Bitcoin will be enough to warm the planet 2 degrees Celsius.
Watch the previous 3 Things video: The World Series and a Call for Unity