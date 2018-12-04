3 Things To Know

Tesla Refutes Timeline, ADL Awards Tim Cook and Quora Breach Hits 100 Million (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
  • Leaked documents obtained by Business Insider claimed Tesla planned to start Model Y production in June 2020 and roll out 7,000 of the SUVs a week by December. However, the company responded that the timeline was “outdated,” and did not provide an updated schedule.
  • The Anti-Defamation League has given its first “Courage Against Hate” award to Apple CEO Tim Cook, in part because of the tech company’s stance against Infowars earlier this year. In his remarks, Cook reinforced Apple’s commitment to preventing the spread of hate speech.
  • And a data breach at Quora impacts 100 million users, the website said. Hackers may have obtained email addresses, encrypted passwords and data imported from linked accounts, as well as non-public Quora data like private messages.

