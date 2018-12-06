Influencers

How to Create a Millennial Brand That Your Audience Will Come Back to Over and Over

To carve out an area you will excel at, you should get specific as possible.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building a powerful brand in today's modern economy is no easy task -- and Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd knows the ins and outs of the process. In this video, Voogd describes to video series host Sean Cannell how he created his own identity as an influencer by leveraging social media. Voogd talks about pinpointing what industry you want to dominate; he specifically wanted to help and impact millennials. Voogd talks about hiring a team of young 20-year-olds to help him build his business, giving them control over phoning his clients and motivating them to work and build something early on. 

Voogd talks about delivering real results. Many young millennials want to call themselves founders and coaches when they have few results to prove they are truly trustworthy. Voogd describes how he chose millennials to focus on because he knew he could impact them and deliver tangible results by tailoring content to them.

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: Finally Get What You Want With These 3 Success Tactics

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Influencers

This YouTuber Went From a 9-to-5 Job to Filming the Lives of Justin Bieber and Drake

Influencers

4 Young Marketing Influencers You Can Learn From

Influencers

Why the Pursuit of Flow May Just Be the Opposite of Holding a Steady Schedule