How to Create a Millennial Brand That Your Audience Will Come Back to Over and Over

To carve out an area you will excel at, you should get specific as possible.

December 6, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building a powerful brand in today's modern economy is no easy task -- and Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd knows the ins and outs of the process. In this video, Voogd describes to video series host Sean Cannell how he created his own identity as an influencer by leveraging social media. Voogd talks about pinpointing what industry you want to dominate; he specifically wanted to help and impact millennials. Voogd talks about hiring a team of young 20-year-olds to help him build his business, giving them control over phoning his clients and motivating them to work and build something early on.

Voogd talks about delivering real results. Many young millennials want to call themselves founders and coaches when they have few results to prove they are truly trustworthy. Voogd describes how he chose millennials to focus on because he knew he could impact them and deliver tangible results by tailoring content to them.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Finally Get What You Want With These 3 Success Tactics

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.