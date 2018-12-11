How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Enhancing employee engagement provides better results for clients.

December 11, 2018 1 min read

Exegistics, a third-party logistics company, helps clients with staffing, warehousing and transportation. Stephen Olds, founder and president, embraces a philosophy of curiosity to help empower those around him to best help their clients. Innovation and culture are tied very closely together in the culture at Exegistics, and help drive the employee mindset to get that different result for clients. Watch the video for more on Stephen Olds and Exegistics.

