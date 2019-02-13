My Queue

3 Things To Know

Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
  • In a live Twitter interview with Recode editor-at-large Kara Swisher, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he'd give himself a "C" grade as far as his work in responsible tech. He also named Elon Musk as his pick for most exciting, influential person on Twitter. (That sparked controversy, because in the past, the Tesla CEO's tweets have led to SEC fraud charges and a defamation lawsuit.) 
  • Amazon recently bought Eero, a mesh network company that helps consumers expand their Wi-Fi networks to cover their entire homes. Eero's Alexa compatibility means the companies have been working together for years, but some are worried about what the acquisition could mean for personal data and privacy. In response to customer questions, Eero tweeted that the company "does not track customers’ Internet activity, and this policy will not change with the acquisition."
  • Prices at Whole Foods are climbing back up after Amazon initially slashed them in 2017, reports The Wall Street Journal. The price increases affected upwards of 550 products. 

