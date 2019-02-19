Here's a Marketer's Biggest Challenge in a Rapidly Evolving Marketplace

Can you be patient when the world keeps changing?

February 19, 2019

In this video, 4C Insights (a data science and marketing technology company) CMO Aaron Goldman explains one of the biggest blessings and curses of working in tech: Often, your solution may be ahead of the curve and ahead of your audience. Sometimes, you might come out with a great new product, idea or solution, only to see it flop to start. Goldman explains that one of his biggest challenges is being patient, in giving his consumer base and audience a chance to catch up before just moving on to the next project.

At 4C, the goal is to connect the pipes between channels, which would seamlessly allow marketers to market the way consumers consume. Goldman believes that experience trumps academics and experience allows one to practice solving problems that they’ll need to tackle as a practitioner in their field. Watch the full video interview for more on Goldman and 4C insights.

