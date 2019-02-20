Why Timing Is Everything When Chasing a New Business Idea

The CEO of fuboTV explains why you should trust your gut.

February 20, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars interviews David Gandler, the CEO and co-founder of fuboTV. Gandler talks about if you have a good feeling about something, you shouldn't waste time and go after it.

Gandler goes on to say, if you have a successful record of management and completing your tasks, this could be your sign to take action. If there is a lot for you to gain, over losing, go for it.

Pay special attention to your timing when launching a new idea or product. Sometimes, it can be too late or too early -- and the most lucrative time is, unsurprisingly, a period in between. Timing should be given special consideration since a competitor in the marketplace may already been thinking what you are thinking.

Above all else, Gandler stresses making the most of your idea and opportunities.

