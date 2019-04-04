Are You Properly Focused on Your Goals?

Great results follow great focus.

April 4, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Where focus goes, energy follows. That's why Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips says you should always have laser-like focus on your intended goal. If you're just a few degrees off, you may end up drastically distant from your goal -- what Phillips calls being "out in the weeds."

