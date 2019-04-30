This Fashion Designer Was Always Determined to 'Execute in My Own Way'

Misha Nonoo's clothing for professional women is ready to wear, from the boardroom to weekend errands to date nights.

April 30, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Misha Nonoo designs versatile clothing that professional women can wear in any situation – from the boardroom to weekend errands, to date nights and beyond. While Nonoo got her start designing for other brands, she quickly moved on to launch her own eponymous label in order to create the ready-to-wear pieces she herself wanted to wear, but wasn’t finding on the market.

As Nonoo described it to me in an interview: "The inspiration for having my own label came from this impetus I’ve always had that I needed to create my own vision and execute it in my own way."

In our conversation, Nonoo went on to discuss the lucky breakthrough that helped her to launch her business, as well as the trust she's always had that the right people would come into her life to help her do that launch.

We also talked about perseverance -- one of Nonoo's many assets -- as well as the phases of expansion and contraction she's experienced, and how she's been able to keep doing the work she loves even when she had doubts.

Check out the video, in which Nonoo tutors us in taking risks to launch and maintain a business -- and ultimately have the life you want.

Biography

Misha Nonoo's target audience is multifaceted professional women who are always on the go. The brand offers smart and versatile pieces that take them from the boardroom to date nights, to weekend errands, vacations and black-tie events.

Nonoo claims to have been the first designer to use social media as a venue for fashion shows, exclusively debuting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection on Instagram and her Fall 2016 collection on Snapchat. She was an early adopter of the direct-to-consumer model, which increased transparency, lowered pricing and developed meaningful relationships with her customers. Innovative on-demand production, personalization and sustainability through reduced waste are hallmarks of her brand, Nonoo says.

She was born in Bahrain, raised in London and educated in Paris -- in a multicultural upbringing Nonoo says influences her designs. She was a finalist for the 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and was named to the following lists: Forbes’ 30 under 30, Crain’s New York Business’s 40 under 40 and Fast Company’s Most Creative People.