Why You Should Trust Your Gut, Both in Parenting and Entrepreneurship

Jessica sits down with the CEO of Health-Ade Kombucha to talk about business, maternity leave and motherhood.

August 9, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Daina Trout first learned how to brew kombucha at Tufts University where she earned Masters’ degrees both in Nutrition and Public Health. After graduation, Trout moved to Los Angeles and in 2012, she co-founded Health-Ade Kombucha with her husband, Justin Trout, and best friend, Vanessa Dew.

What started as a small production in Trout's apartment closet has become a national brand available in more than 20,000 grocery stores and health food markets, including Target, Whole Foods and Costco. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her company's success and her advice for new parents trying to juggle it all.

Related: This Starbucks Executive Shares How Your Company Can Make a Positive Social Impact

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.