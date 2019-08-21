My Queue

Project Grow

Why Diversity Is the Secret to This Talent Agency's Influencer-Based Approach

This founder talks about catapulting into a unique space.
Guest Writer
Writer, Publicist and Founder of C1 Revolution
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution speaks with David Sanchez, the founder of 10 MGMT, a Chicago talent agency that started in 2013.

Sanchez talks about leaving behind typical ideas of what talent should look like, including breaking free from size, height and weight preconceptions and constraints.

The founder brings up how social media has changed the landscape of booking talent, especially in terms of how advertisers like to reach audiences. 10 MGMT works to actively curate its group of influencer clients, whose substantial followings can easily get the eyes of advertisers. 

Moreover, Sanchez points out how not every influencer is properly vetted and how 10 MGMT can swoop in and recruit the right talent.  

Click the video to hear more. 

