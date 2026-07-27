An FDA Panel Just Moved Closer to Legalizing a Wellness Trend Worth Billions. Some Call the Decision ‘Alarming.’

Listen to this post

Peptides, the same class of wonder molecule behind GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, could soon be easier to get your hands on. A federal advisory panel voted 8-6 to recommend easing restrictions on peptides like BPC-157 and TB-500, chemicals popular with wellness influencers like Joe Rogan and telehealth clinics, the AP reports. Unlike Ozempic, these compounds are not FDA-approved medications.

The vote doesn’t immediately clear the way for peptides to be legal, but it sends a signal. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called himself a “big fan” of peptides and already removed some from the FDA’s high-risk list earlier this year. Panel members with ties to the peptide industry, several added shortly before the vote, largely supported easing access, while some scientists were less enthusiastic.

“This is really alarming,” said Rita Jew, a pharmacist and president of the Institute for Safe Medication Practices, describing the marketplace as a “Wild West” of unproven, unregulated drugs. The FDA is expected to make its final call after reviewing votes and public comments from this week’s hearings.