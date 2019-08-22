How to Get the Most Out of Your Facebook Ads

Eric Siu discusses some of his tips and tricks to try on the social media platform.

August 22, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu details five ways to conquer Facebook ads. The marketing pro discusses how to maximize your Facebook advertising strategy and to get the very best results from your marketing.

Get more customers and conversions with Siu's up-to-date tips on Facebook ads, which include:

Messenger ads. Ads in Stories (Facebook or Instagram). These ads are typically pretty low-cost. Remarketing videos. If you need ideas, you can review your competitors' info and ads.

