Facebook Advertising

How to Get the Most Out of Your Facebook Ads

Eric Siu discusses some of his tips and tricks to try on the social media platform.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu details five ways to conquer Facebook ads. The marketing pro discusses how to maximize your Facebook advertising strategy and to get the very best results from your marketing.

Get more customers and conversions with Siu's up-to-date tips on Facebook ads, which include:

  1. Messenger ads. 
  2. Ads in Stories (Facebook or Instagram). These ads are typically pretty low-cost.
  3. Remarketing videos. If you need ideas, you can review your competitors' info and ads.

Click the video to hear the rest. 

