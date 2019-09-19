Success Strategies

Which of These 4 Leadership Styles Best Describes You?

Figuring out which of the four primary leadership styles you follow can enhance your communication skills.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses four distinct management styles. Each style has its own positive and negative connotations, and of course vary among different personalities. Determining your personal leadership style can clear the pathways for communication with your employees.

Take a look at the four styles mentioned in the video and see if you fit into a one of the following:

  1. Authoritarian
  2. Democratic or participative
  3. Laissez-faire
  4. Paternal

Click the video to hear more about each style from Mike Phillips. 

Related: Successful People Often Share These 2 Traits

Watch more videos on Lead the Team's YouTube Channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur