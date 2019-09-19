Which of These 4 Leadership Styles Best Describes You?

Figuring out which of the four primary leadership styles you follow can enhance your communication skills.

September 19, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses four distinct management styles. Each style has its own positive and negative connotations, and of course vary among different personalities. Determining your personal leadership style can clear the pathways for communication with your employees.

Take a look at the four styles mentioned in the video and see if you fit into a one of the following:

Authoritarian Democratic or participative Laissez-faire Paternal

Click the video to hear more about each style from Mike Phillips.

