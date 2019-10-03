How a Large Creative Brand Accomplishes Its Marketing Goals

Eric Siu completes an evaluation of Adobe's marketing efforts.

In this video, Entreprenreur Network partner Eric Siu completes an evaluation of Adobe and how the company stacks up in its marketing acumen.

Siu says he admires Adobe, specifically in its efforts to develop into one of the most respected brands. He digs into the finer details of Adobe and Adobe Creative Cloud, focusing on how the company executes its marketing.

Siu takes us through the different areas of expertise Adobe focuses on, including general marketing, SEO and web design. As a fan of the brand, Siu took some time to look at how the brand is performing and where it is lacking.

Click the video to hear more.

