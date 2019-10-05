Sports

From the End Zone to the Entertainment Business

Thomas Q. Jones talks about leaving the trappings of his NFL career behind in order to grow as an actor.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thomas Q. Jones — former NFL running back and current actor, producer and CEO of a tech startup — shares how he applies the mindset that made him one of the NFL’s leading rushers to his new ventures. Jones talks about how he prepared himself to tackle a career in the entertainment business, including how he attempted to put himself in the same situation as a struggling actor despite all his NFL success.

Jones and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the influence that Jones's coal mining parents had on him, why mental toughness is a necessity for all and how to take an intentional approach to achieving your goals.

