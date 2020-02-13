From His Parents' Kitchen to the King of Kombucha: How GT Built His Empire

Hint: There was no business plan involved.

February 13, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the founder and CEO of GT’s Living Foods, GT may be known as the “King of Kombucha,” but when he started his brand, he was just a 15 year-old working out of his parents’ kitchen.

Growing up in a nutrition-conscious household, GT was embarrassed when his parents started brewing their own kombucha.

“I cannot say it was love at first drink,” GT jokes. Their home brew slowly grew on him, however, and by the time GT left high school, he had concocted his own formula.

With no formal training and no business plan, GT pitched his new brand to local health stores, carefully measuring each label and polishing the bottles by hand.

“The energy that you put into everything you do is a reflection of how people are going to interact with it,” GT says.

Today, GT has revolutionized the beverage industry. As the sole owner of GT’s Living Foods, his booming business is now worth over $900 million and growing, something he attributes to his deep passion for the product.

In this episode of How Brands Are Born, see how GT’s inspiring persistence proved to be more valuable than a formal education.

How Brands Are Born is presented by Cardone Ventures, in partnership with Original Stories Media. Learn how Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson can help your business transform and scale to 10X levels HERE.