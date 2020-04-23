Social Impact

This Jewelry Company Is Using the Power of Words to Change Lives

Here's why giving back is the key to success for Caitlin Crosby's social impact enterprise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of Original Stories Media, Journalist, Producer and Storyteller
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When singer/songwriter Caitlin Crosby turned her hotel key into a necklace, she had no idea it would be the start of a social impact company now known as The Giving Keys

While on tour, Crosby started selling keys engraved with encouraging words at her merchandise tables. After the necklaces began outselling her albums, Crosby knew she had unlocked the key to success.

Since 2008, The Giving Keys has expanded from a one-woman business into a social enterprise dedicated to paying it forward. Crosby’s pieces are sold in over 1,200 stores across the country, and she has built up a celebrity following through stars like Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber.

Today, keys that once opened doors now open so much more. The Giving Keys has provided more than 130 jobs to people transitioning out of homelessness, who make and assemble the products. “It’s incredible to see the power of words, and the power of human connection, and how we all need each other,” says Crosby.

Each handmade piece of jewelry comes engraved with a meaningful sentiment like Believe, Hope, Courage or a custom word, and wearers pay it forward by passing them on. Once a wearer gives their necklace to someone they know or meet who is in need, they are encouraged to send in the story to The Giving Keys’ website, where hundreds of other collected tales can currently be read.

“I think the thing that makes people really special and interesting is their unique story,” Crosby says.  “We’re all humans, we all need these words.”

In this episode of How Brands Are Born, learn how Crosby took a passion project and turned it into a business focused on ending homelessness, one key at a time. 

How Brands Are Born is presented by Cardone Ventures, in partnership with Original Stories Media. Learn how Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson can help your business transform and scale to 10X levels HERE.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.