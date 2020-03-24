How to Manage the Emotional Fallout of the Outbreak

Control what you can control: how you react to difficult situations.

March 24, 2020 1 min read

It feels like the world has whiplash after the events that have unfolded in the past few weeks. In part two of a three-part series, Ben Angel shares how to handle the emotional fallout of the outbreak with practical steps to help you regain emotional control. Watch part one here, in which he shares four ways to boost your immune system.

Are you strong enough to rise above the chaos? Take this 60-second quiz now to see how you will fare, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new daily planner, The Unstoppable Journal, today.

