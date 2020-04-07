2 Tax Attorneys Explain What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

If you want to know more about the Paycheck Protection Program loan, check out this explainer made by lawyers.

April 7, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One business day after the Paycheck Protection Program loan (aka Coronavirus Stimulus Loan, or PPP Loan) went into effect, Entrepreneur contributors Mat Sorensen and Mark J. Kohler created a great webinar to help you understand coronavirus emergency loans for small businesses. Given more time to process the new laws, Sorensen and Kohler are back with some updated findings that can help you better understand where to go from here.

Check out the full video to see new financial tips and tricks that can help you optimize a slice of this $350 billion pie and get you through these tough times.

