10 Things You Shouldn't Invest In

May 16, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Daulat CEO Rick Mirza shares how his upbringing shaped him and how he was able to turn his first job into an equity position in the business.

Mirza and The Playbook host David Meltzer then chat about a range of topics, including whether genetics or environment is a bigger factor in becoming an entrepreneur, how self-development became a major part of Rick’s life at a young age and the most important investment lessons from his new book, Ten Things Not to Invest In, which comes out later this summer.

