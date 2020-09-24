Entrepreneurs

Mental Hacks to End Procrastination

Sell yourself on the activity you're avoiding to shift your motivation.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about solving for procrastination. He suggests selling yourself on unfinished activities, particularly by envisioning the results and how they will benefit you. Voogd also suggests making a list of everything you’re not completing and, for each activity, either selling yourself on it, removing it from your list or delegating it. 

For example, Voogd discusses his challenges when writing his book, saying that he wanted to quit and not finish it fifty times. To sell himself on the work, he visualized a result that included him holding a copy of the book. By selling himself on the activity, he could preserve through moments he wanted to give up. 

Related: Shift Your Perspective With the Focus Five

