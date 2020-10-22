Entrepreneurs

How Stubbornness Limits You

There is nothing worse than an unwillingness to change.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about stubbornness and how know-it-alls will get destroyed in today’s economy. He says that there’s nothing worse than someone being unwilling to change, noting that it is those “learn-it-alls” willing to adapt and adjust who will dominate in business and life.  

Voogd suggests that, if you are stubborn, ask yourself if you have a right to be so. If you’re not where you want to be and don’t have the things you want, be willing to change.  

Latest on Entrepreneur