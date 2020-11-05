Starting a Business

What to Do If You're Struggling to Start a Business

Shift your perspective to achieve success and inspire others who are struggling.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about his decision to drop out of college and start his business, his first Mastermind group meeting and the shift in his perspective that led to his success. 

Voogd talks about the importance of going against the grain as he did when he left school to go into business. He talks about his scarcity mindset and fear of failure during the economic downturn of 2007 to 2009 and the shift in perspective he had upon hearing advice from a successful entrepreneur in a mastermind meeting.

Voogd advises shifting your perspective about the current economic crisis if you’re struggling, noting that 76 percent of Fortune 500 companies were started during a recession or depression. Achieving success, in turn, will inspire others who are struggling. 

