Powerful Stress Management Techniques
To manage stress, attack your issues head-on, surround yourself with the right people, protect your health and put yourself first.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In this video, Peter Voogd talks about stressors and how to deal with them. Specifically:
- In business, a lack of results causes stress. Don’t take time off when you’re stressed. Instead, attack your problems head-on. By hustling smarter and working strategically, you’ll replace stress with confidence.
- Be aware of who is in your circle of influence, as the people you listen to and get your information from make or break you.
- Protect your health, as your physical and mental health are linked. Work out and eat healthily.
- People take on too much. Make a not-to-do list and get comfortable saying “No” to people. Put yourself first so that you can get to a level where you can then reach back out and help others.
