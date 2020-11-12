Entrepreneurs

Powerful Stress Management Techniques

To manage stress, attack your issues head-on, surround yourself with the right people, protect your health and put yourself first.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about stressors and how to deal with them. Specifically:

  1. In business, a lack of results causes stress. Don’t take time off when you’re stressed. Instead, attack your problems head-on. By hustling smarter and working strategically, you’ll replace stress with confidence.
  2. Be aware of who is in your circle of influence, as the people you listen to and get your information from make or break you.
  3. Protect your health, as your physical and mental health are linked. Work out and eat healthily. 
  4. People take on too much. Make a not-to-do list and get comfortable saying “No” to people. Put yourself first so that you can get to a level where you can then reach back out and help others.  

