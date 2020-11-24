Unlocking Human Performance

Entrepreneurs

The founder and CEO of fitness tracker Whoop talks about how his team works to understand what makes humans perform at their highest level. 
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Will Ahmed is the founder and CEO of Whoop, a fitness tracking company. On this episode of #ThePlaybook, he talks with host David Meltzer about creating his dream job, helping people improve their health and his take on professional networking.

Ahmed talks about Whoop’s mission to unlock human performance via a combination of hardware, software and community. He emphasizes the importance of tracking and optimizing sleep in particular, as recovery is more important than exercise for improving performance.

Ahmed talks about how he responded to feedback early in his career and how he built a wall against pessimistic feedback. He talks about the futility of networking for networking’s sake, but that connecting with others based on shared work and growth provides opportunities for organic relationships.

Ahmed talks about how product and people fuel his enjoyment of his work, particularly how his product changes lives and how his employees achieve professional success.

