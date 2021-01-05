Entrepreneurs

The Story Behind the E! Network

The co-founder of E! Entertainment Television talks about his influences and how he dealt with repeated rejection before achieving success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alan Mruvka co-founded E! Entertainment Television and is the founder, president and CEO of the Alan Mruvka Company, an entertainment, media, self-storage, real estate and construction business. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, Mruvka talks with host David Meltzer about his early career, the evolution of cable television and the E! Network's origins. 

Mruvka talks about how his passion for movies and entertainment, combined with his entrepreneurial father's influence, set him on his career path. He discusses the differences between broadcasting and narrowcasting and how cable television has evolved.

Mruvka discusses the challenges of securing funding for his television network, including being rejected more than 400 times during three years. He talks about how a fateful conversation on a plane with a stranger led to the break he and his business partner needed to found the E! Network.

Related: There Are No Shortcuts to Greatness

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur