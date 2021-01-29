Lifestyle

What Is Nutritional Psychology, and How Can It Help You Excel?

In this mini-masterclass, Ben Angel shares how essential diet is to not just your mood, but your family's overall wellbeing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Could your diet lead you to becoming depressed, anxious or even violent? In this mini-masterclass, I'll share how essential diet is to not just your mood, but your family's overall wellbeing, by taking a look at the field of nutritional psychology, including: why we eat what we eat, why you can eat well but still feel like hell and the foundational element to great mental health that even some doctors and psychologists miss.

Want to discover your likelihood of depression, brain fog and nxiety? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out how your gut is affecting your mental health. And be sure to grab a copy of Unstoppable Journal, based on research from the award-winning book Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur