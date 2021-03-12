Lifestyle

5 Unusual Ways Your Body and Brain Stop Weight Loss

In this mini-masterclass, Ben Angel shares the connection between mind, body and peak performance.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entepreneurs look to maintain and improve their health and fitness so they can perform at their professional peak. But what happens when all that hard work isn't paying off on the scales? Well, there may be a key piece of the puzzle missing, one that's also connected to mental health, brain function, productivity and performance.

In this latest mini-masterclass, I break down why so many fail to adopt and stick to a healthy lifestyle, as well as detail the five ways your body and brain stop you from losing weight.

Want to discover your likelihood of depression, brain fog and anxiety? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out how your gut is affecting your mental health. And be sure to grab a copy of Unstoppable Journal, based on research from the award-winning book Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

