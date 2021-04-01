choices

Don't Just Try to Escape Your Reality -- Better It

How can the choices you make today improve your options tomorrow?
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd speaks about how success is often determined by your previous decisions and choices, one of the first things his mentor made him do and how to document what you were doing when you reached peak performance. You can reevaluate based on those findings to improve your chases and improve your circumstances, rather than trying to improve them.

Related: Don't Waste Your Potential by Surrounding Yourself With People Who Can't (or Won't) Challenge You

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur