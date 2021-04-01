Don't Just Try to Escape Your Reality -- Better It
How can the choices you make today improve your options tomorrow?
In this video, Peter Voogd speaks about how success is often determined by your previous decisions and choices, one of the first things his mentor made him do and how to document what you were doing when you reached peak performance. You can reevaluate based on those findings to improve your chases and improve your circumstances, rather than trying to improve them.
