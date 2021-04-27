Jon Taffer: 'This Is How to Make Your Customers Feel Safe and Coming Back for More'

April 27, 2021 1 min read

If you have a hospitality business, you know the vital importance of customer and employee safety as we battle our way back to normal through the pandemic. And what matters just as much as the safety measures and protocols you have in place, says Jon Taffer, host and executive producer of Bar Rescue, is that your customers see your work. "Create real transparency in all of your Covid-safety efforts," he explains. "That builds trust, and trust only comes when you can see things with your own eyes. That's why transparency is so critical."

