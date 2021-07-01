How to Use Technology to Keep Your Teams Connected

July 1, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Keeping your team on the same page is critical to a company managing its resources and moving toward a common goal. In a conversation with Nicole Walters (founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss) and Mandy Price (CEO and co-founder of Kanarys) explains how tech has played a vital role in the company's journey over the past year.

Kanarys was using a lot of video conferencing platforms for before the pandemic, but has since adopted the use of tech to involve deeper team-building aspects. "We have social and trivia hour every two weeks," says Price. "We think it is important for the team to have time where they can just talk and have it not be about work and can know what is going on in each other's lives."

Price says that the company has a channel on Microsoft Teams devoted to home and family life, and it's found virtual ways to carry on company traditions, like its annual white elephant gift exchange. But importantly, she says, they didn't try to pretend that things were normal. "We frequently would start meetings with questions like, 'Who didn't sleep last night?'" Being open and transparent about struggles, Price believes, builds a sense of camaraderie and trust amongst team members. Not only did their willingness to share dispel feelings of isolation and desperation, but team members also stepped up and helped one another. Knowing that your coworkers are there for you in and out of the workplace builds bonds that inspire everyone to give their best.