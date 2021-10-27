Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Epic Investor Fail: Why These Entrepreneurs Got Thrown Out Of Our Boardroom

Don't miss this tense, new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

By

On this week's episode of Elevator Pitch, our panel of investors is done being polite. They go toe-to-toe in battle over businesses they want — and don't have a lot of patience for a group of entrepreneurs who are oddly tight-lipped about the financial details of their company. Watch as a usually mild-mannered Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix, snaps and declares their pitch "a complete waste of time."

In the mix this week are entrepreneurs pitching food waste, children’s education, noise-canceling technology, and solar panel companies. These are industries with huge potential, and our investors, including Beach House Group co-founder Sean Neff and angel investor Kim Perrell, are eager to get on board. Learn what to do from the entrepreneurs who are able to hold up under pressure and snag a deal, and what not to do from those sent packing.

Stream this and all past episodes at Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: What If You Flew Around the World to Make a Pitch and Blew It?

