I Biohacked My Journal to Boost Productivity. Here's What I Learned.
In my newest video, I'll show you how this method will help you to obliterate excuses and dial in your focus.
When you look at your excuses as symptoms instead of causes, you become wildly productive because you know what's really holding you back. To do this, you need to add two strategies to your daily journal. What are they? I break it down for you in this week's video.
Related: If You're Procrastinating, Something is Wrong
Get the free journal pages Ben mentions in the video right here, and be sure to grab a copy of the award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.