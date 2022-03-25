I Biohacked My Journal to Boost Productivity. Here's What I Learned.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you look at your excuses as symptoms instead of causes, you become wildly productive because you know what's really holding you back. To do this, you need to add two strategies to your daily journal. What are they? I break it down for you in this week's video.

Get the free journal pages Ben mentions in the video right here, and be sure to grab a copy of the award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.