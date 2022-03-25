Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

I Biohacked My Journal to Boost Productivity. Here's What I Learned.

In my newest video, I'll show you how this method will help you to obliterate excuses and dial in your focus.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you look at your excuses as symptoms instead of causes, you become wildly productive because you know what's really holding you back. To do this, you need to add two strategies to your daily journal. What are they? I break it down for you in this week's video.

Related: If You're Procrastinating, Something is Wrong

Get the free journal pages Ben mentions in the video right here, and be sure to grab a copy of the award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.

Latest

Women entrepreneur™

How This Outsider Is Making a Splash Inside the Tequila Industry

Inspiro Tequila founder Mara Smith shares what she's learned about starting a company and re-entering the workforce.

Watch now
Going public

'Going Public' Season 1 Finale: Onward and Upward

The end of one chapter is just the beginning for these four companies.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Leading a Restaurant Culture with Warmth and Hospitality

Interview with Chef Roy Yamaguchi of Roy's Restaurants about learning to lead with love, becoming a celebrity chef, and growing a food empire.

Watch now
Video

SIIA Cosmetics Co-Founder Megan Rein Believes Everyone Deserves Beauty

The seven-figure female innovator sits down with 'Entrepreneur' for a conversation that's more than skin-deep.

Watch now
Ask marc

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales

In this episode of our new series 'Ask Marc,' the serial entrepreneur and mentor breaks down common hurdles all entrepreneurs face.

Watch now
Productivity

5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make to Help Boost Your Productivity

The CEO and founder of the Naturna Institute shares her tips to help you improve your clarity, performance, sleep and diet.

Watch now
Going public

How to Find the Best Growth Strategy for Your Business

On the new episode of 'Going Public,' it's all about growth.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Authenticity is Currency on Social Media

Interview with Chef Dave Critchley of Lu Ban Liverpool about the importance of mental health in the restaurant business and learning to be himself online.

Watch now
Video

If You're Procrastinating, Something is Wrong

Procrastination isn't a sign that you're lazy or weak. It's a warning that something needs to be addressed immediately.

Watch now
Cryptocurrency

Is Crypto and NFTs a Passing Fad?

If so, where does smart money move next?

Watch now
Starting a business

Why You Don't Need Millions of Followers to Create a Successful Online Course

This founder shares being fired from multiple jobs sparked her fire to create her own business.

Watch now
Starting a business

How This Pediatrician-Turned-Entrepreneur Transformed a Health Policy into a Consumer Product for Kids

The founder and CEO of Ahimsa shares her journey to entrepreneurship and her advice for other physicians who have a business idea.

Watch now
Investors

'Going Public' New Episode: Here's How to Get the Attention of High-Wealth Investors

Learn what it takes to find success at The Money Show in Las Vegas.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Blogging Gives Your Business A Big Voice

Interview with Joelle Parenteau owner of Wolf Down about connecting with audiences through blogging, becoming a restaurant owner, and her viral Medium article.

Watch now
The future of work

This New Report Identifies Key Trends for Purpose-Driven Brands

The teams behind the "Future of Good" report share why good business is the future of business.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • That Will Never Work

    That Will Never Work

    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.