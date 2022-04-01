The Dark Side of Sleep Trackers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Did you know that your sleep and fitness tracker can negatively influence your behavior, and that it's been designed to be as addictive as social media? With the release of Oura Ring 3 generating critical feedback and customer complaints, it's time to ask: Are sleep trackers really that accurate, and what are the unintended consequences of checking your sleep score every morning? I break it all down for you.

Related: I Biohacked My Journal to Boost Productivity. Here's What I Learned.

Get the free "Sleep Trackers Buyers Guide" from Ben right here. And be sure to grab a copy of Ben's award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.