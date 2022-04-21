Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How One Company Is Creating a New Financial System to Help Today's Workforce

The founder and CEO of DailyPay shares how his company is creating a new financial system to help today's employees get paid faster.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Five years ago, DailyPay co-founder and CEO Jason Lee was trying to order pizza on Grubhub when a question popped into his head: Why isn’t Domino’s on Grubhub? He went to a bistro owner, who happened to be a friend of his, and asked to read their Grubhub merchant agreement. “When I finally read it, what I discovered was we as consumers are paying for the pizza tonight when we order it. But Grubhub actually is not paying the restaurant owner for 45 days.”

From therem, he set out to solve this issue around cashflow. “I wondered if that impacts not only restaurants, but everyday Americans. And when I started to dig into it, I realized that's just like payroll. Every day we work and that money is actually ours, but we aren't paid for that work until weeks afterwards. And that's really where the history of DailyPay began.”

Lee sat down with us to share how his company works and his thoughts on the future of on-demand pay.

Related: How a Blockchain Company Is Harnessing NFTs to Promote Social Good

What were some of the first steps that you took to get DailyPay off the ground?

The first thing I did was I researched the issue. What I discovered was that 80% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck at that time. This problem of actually working today, but not having access to that money for weeks later, was impacting the vast majority of Americans. And so I became passionate about this problem. I went out to talk to people in the streets in different parts of the country as to how it was that they were dealing with this asynchronicity, and I got all sorts of weird answers back. I got things like, "Well, I have to borrow from friends and family"; "I've got to go to a payday lender"; "I overdrew my bank account." But the most common answer was, "I just pay things late. I usually pay a $35-$50 late fee with that."

I really wanted to use the background that I have in financial engineering combined with the background of my co-founder, who was a web developer. We got together in my basement and  started coding the product about six years ago, and the rest really is history.

Walk us through how DailyPay works.

DailyPay is a super simple application through your employer. We offer you an app, and that app very simply says how much you have earned in real time to this very minute on a given day in a given week. And that balance accumulates every single minute that you are working. The technology is essentially calculating exactly what you are owed. It's really your money. You just haven't received it yet. And then what all of our funding and our financial technology does, is it provisions those funds into your app. And so, for example, if you've worked and earned already $189 and 55 cents, based on what our technology is figured out about you — and that's on a net basis — that gets provisioned into your app. Think of it like Square, or maybe Venmo or PayPal. Once that money is in the app, that money can be instantly transferred. It's just like any other app that you might have on your phone, only this time, it's with money that you haven't yet received from your employer, but you've already earned, visa VR technology.

How can companies who are listening to you or reading this right now work with you?

We work with a lot of large companies who are offering this to their employees, but we also work with companies you haven't heard of, [like] a 1000-person nursing home in the middle of Tennessee that's employing a number of hardworking essential workers and needs to ensure that their employees are financially healthy and can pay their bills on time. Also, it's an amazing recruitment and retention tool. 

In addition to running DailyPay, you and your wife started the Alicia and Jason Lee Foundation. Can you tell us about some of your projects?

Hate crimes against Asian-Americans are up 335% just in the last year alone in New York City. The reality is there are a lot of New Yorkers who frankly feel unsafe, either being on the subway or maybe even walking in their own neighborhood. And so what we are doing is we are sponsoring free self-defense classes across multiple locations across the city. It initially started with elderly Asian-Americans. The interest in our class has been so significant, we've now expanded that to all demographic, all ages and the classes continue to grow.

Can you tell us where you think the future of finance is heading and the role that on-demand pay will play in the future?

I think on-demand pay won't exist anymore in the future. Meaning, forget this notion of it being special, that just because you happen to work for an employer who offers this benefit, that you can now control the timing of your own pay. That should be how pay exists already, because the reality is it's your money. It's just that it's not accessible yet. And so our view of the future is that pay amount will be completely fungible with your checking account, with your savings account, with your brokerage account, because the common trait across all of these things is it's your money and you should have access to it, whenever you want.

Related: How One Business Transforms Everyday Spreadsheets Into Sophisticated Financial-Planning Tools

 

Latest

Success stories

How One Company Is Creating a New Financial System to Help Today's Workforce

The founder and CEO of DailyPay shares how his company is creating a new financial system to help today's employees get paid faster.

Watch now
Ask marc

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Staying Motivated, Morning Routines and Setting Priorities

In this new installment of our 'Ask Marc!' video series, Marc Randolph offers inspiration and insights to new entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Stewards of sustainable progress

How Tech Entrepreneur Angela Homsi Leverages Sustainable Innovation to Bridge Global Boundaries

Born between two worlds, the Ignite Power founder is helping ensure universal access to essential services.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Stratis Morfogen on Using Disruptive Technology to Improve Hospitality

Interview with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Co-Founder Stratis Morfogen about using new technology at the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and his other creative dining concepts, and how to be disruptive to improve hospitality.

Watch now
Finance

How a Blockchain Company Is Harnessing NFTs to Promote Social Good

Binance Charity and Binance NFT chief Helen Hai shares how NFTs can be made into a powerful charity vehicle.

Watch now
Lifestyle

I Burned Out. Here's How I Bounced Back Fast.

If I recovered from burnout, you can too.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Restaurateur PHILIP CAMINO on Striving for Hospitality and Health

Interview with Camino Industries CEO Philip Camino about finding lifelong customers with hospitality, adapting to a changing industry, and the importance of wellness.

Watch now
Finance

How One Business Transforms Everyday Spreadsheets Into Sophisticated Financial-Planning Tools

DataRails CEO Didi Gurfinkel talks with 'Entrepreneur' about how business-finance professionals can make the most out of today's advanced technology.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

How To Become an Overnight Success — in 10 Years

Interview with 'Ten Year Plan' author David Dressler about scaling Tender Greens, thoughtful approaches to operating a business, and building heart-centered brands.

Watch now
Video

The Dark Side of Sleep Trackers

With new gadgets hitting the market that claim to help you achieve the 'best sleep" of your life,' this video breaks down the accuracy and consequences of knowing your sleep score.

Watch now
Taxes

The IRS Is Coming for Your Crypto. Here's What You Need to Know.

Tax season is upon us, and if you're unsure of how this affects your crypto wallet, then you need to see this.

Watch now
Women entrepreneur™

How to Reset Your Career and Love What You Do

The author of 'Embrace the Work, Love Your Career' shares her advice for anyone looking to fall in love with their work.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

The 'CEO of ChefTok' Explains Going Viral on Social Media

Interview with Silicon Valley Executive Chef Brandon Dearden about how to grow a brand on social media with consistency and simplicity, while learning to embrace "failure."

Watch now
Success

This Grad Student Is Changing the Way Chemists Clean Their Flasks

Marc sits down to talk with entrepreneur and graduate student Ivana Korankyi on how to move forward with her invention the Flasky.

Watch now
Success

How This College Student Got Her Drone Business Off The Ground

Marc sits down to talk with college student-turned-entrepreneur Erin Morrow about taking her business to the next level.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • That Will Never Work

    That Will Never Work

    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.