This CEO Believes We Need More Women In Crypto

Jaime Leverton, head of NASDAQ-listed Hut 8 Mining Corp., talks the future of digital currency with 'Entrepreneur.'

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based Bitcoin-mining company that, according to its 2021 annual report, increased Bitcoin holdings 100% to 5518, with $173.8 Million revenue.

In the video above, we sit down with CEO Jaime Leverton, who explains Bitcoin's volatility and why she holds an optimistic outlook for continued growth through 2022 as a hedge against inflation. That's in addition to her thoughts on diversity and inclusion in the crypto space and her view that women bring value to the markets and bolster business. Plus, Leverton addresses what investors should consider when it comes to ever-evolving governmental regulations.

Related: How Tech Entrepreneur Angela Homsi Leverages Sustainable Innovation to Bridge Global Boundaries

 

 

 

