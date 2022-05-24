The Co-Founder of a Diversity Recruitment Platform Shares How Her Company Is Helping Underrepresented, High-Quality Employees Get Hired

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Back in 2016, Ilit Raz asked herself how she could improve the lives of women, minorities and veterans in the workplace. That question led to many conversations with female product managers who exposed workplace gaps she wanted to solve. Today, she is the CEO and co-founder of Joonko, a diversity recruitment platform.

“We basically help companies automatically source underrepresented, high-quality employees, women, people of color and veterans in a unique and different way than you see out there,” Raz explains. “So, if I apply to company A, get to the last step and have not been selected, I get the opportunity to join the pool of Joonko and find a job in another company.”

Raz says her goal is to build a solution that creates an end-to-end management of diversity and inclusion efforts across the organization. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share how companies can set attainable goals when it comes to diversity and inclusion and ways they can track their progress to ensure success.