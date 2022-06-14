Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

After Hearing "No" Dozens of Times This Entrepreneur Became Orlando's First $1 Billion Fintech Unicorn

The co-founder of Stax talks about the finding success, the pride she has as a child of Pakistani immigrants, and her advice for other women.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From being told no by rooms full of men dozens of times, to founding Orlando's first $1 Billion fintech unicorn, Suneera Madhani was never given a seat at the table -- so she built her own.

Madhani says she can't begin to tell her story without talking about her background. The co-founder and CEO of Stax says her parents played a colossal role in her company achieving unicorn status following a $245 million Series D round and company valuation of more than $1 billion.

"My parents immigrated here from Karachi, Pakistan," Madhani said. "They were entrepreneurs out of necessity. Neither one of them actually ended up going to college. They had to work from a really young age. They had odd jobs and had to make ends meet."

After graduating from college, Madhani held different corporate positions and ended up working for a payments company in the small business unit. "I was selling credit card processing, so I was in sales. I literally had to go door to door, to go meet people and get told no, in my face. It was the hardest job that I ever had and taught me so much about myself."

While working in the credit card processing industry, she saw there was a lack of transparency.

"There were all of these fees," she says. "Everybody was just trying to take a cut of how the businesses were taking their transactions. Everybody just wanted their hands in the pot and that's why it was costing small businesses so much money to accept credit cards. I knew that there had to be a better way."

The finance major and self proclaimed "data nerd" started to wonder why there wasn't a subscription model for payments, so she and her brother created a subscriptions-based payments processor that charges merchants a flat subscription fee. Today, the company serves 30,000 customers and processes $23 billion in payments through their network.

Madhani also launched a podcast designed to educate and empower female entrepreneurs called CEO School.

"We interview underrepresented founders every Monday, then we get to tactically learn from women who've been there, who've made it to what we call the 2% club because less than 2% of female founders ever break a million in revenue," she says. "I became absolutely obsessed during the pandemic over that statistic."

Today, CEO School has a community of more than 300,000 women across their social platforms.

"It is just a powerhouse community of female entrepreneurs helping each other," Madhani adds. "And we bring in incredible, incredible women mentors with amazing master classes and just really tactical things. And we get to learn from real women in the real world who are real CEOs because we are all CEOs."

Latest

Technology

After Hearing "No" Dozens of Times This Entrepreneur Became Orlando's First $1 Billion Fintech Unicorn

The co-founder of Stax talks about the finding success, the pride she has as a child of Pakistani immigrants, and her advice for other women.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Noah Glass of Olo on Having a 'Day 1' Mindset

Interview with the CEO and cofounder of restaurant SaaS company Olo about using data to make every guest feel like a regular, on-demand commerce, and why they 'Embrace The Suck'.

Watch now
Productivity

Do Nootropics Make You Smarter? Science Says Yes.

Ben Angel discusses nootropics and how they might help boost your performance.

Watch now
Technology

How to Prepare Your Brand for Web 3.0 Marketing

The head of strategy of EWR Digital explains the key features of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 marketing and shares what you can do to prepare your brand for what comes next.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Plapp of America's Best Restaurants on Marketing That Works

Interview with the America's Best Restaurants CEO about implementing restaurant tech, collecting customer data, and how it only takes 600 guests to transform your profit & loss statement.

Watch now
Women Entrepreneur™

How These Boxes Are Uplifting New Moms

The founder of In Kind Boxes shares how she's providing quality postpartum essentials to new moms in need.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Shaz Khan of Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks on Navigating Friendship + Business

Interview with the co-owner of Tono Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks to learn about scaling a restaurant business, using Toast restaurant technology, and combining friendship with business.

Watch now
Starting a Business

How This Pregnancy Nurse Is Bringing Prenatal Education to Your Couch

A registered nurse and the founder of the Online Prenatal Class for Couples shares her advice for expecting parents.

Watch now
Hiring

The Co-Founder of a Diversity Recruitment Platform Shares How Her Company Is Helping Underrepresented, High-Quality Employees Get Hired

The CEO and co-founder of Joonko shares how her platform is helping companies automatically source underrepresented, high-quality employees and her tips for executives trying to improve their D&I efforts.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

André Vener of Dog Haus on Effective Branding Strategy

Interview with Dog Haus partner and co-founder André Vener about launching successful modern restaurant brands, thinking outside the box, franchising, and scaling with ghost kitchens.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Top 3 Little-Known Productivity Mistakes

Are you struggling to stay on task? Well these three little-known mistakes might be tanking your productivity without you even knowing.

Watch now
Technology

How One Startup Is Trying to Revolutionize the Low-Code/No-Code Industry

The CEO and co-founder of Zenity shares how his company is dedicated to governance and security for low-code/no-code applications.

Watch now
Negotiating

4 Things to Do When You're in a Negotiation

The executive director and CEO of WIN Summit shares her advice for entrepreneurs looking to elevate their negotiation skills.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Horn on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames

In-depth interview with CEO, pitmaster, and James Beard Award Nominee Matt Horn about growing his global food brand with social media, operating multiple restaurant concepts, and why he decided to "burn the boats."

Watch now
Lifestyle

This Entrepreneur Believes the 9-to-5 Work Week Is Dead. So She Created a Platform That Matches Talent With Project-Based Work.

The founder of NuuWork shares how her company will help people navigate the future of project-based employment.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.
  • placeholder image

    Ben Angel
    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.