Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How Do You Get People Excited About a Project That Doesn't Exist?

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' producer Liz O'Connor breaks down the components of the award-winning True Name by Mastercard campaign.

By

"In advertising, most often you are creating an ad around a product that's already in stores," says Liz O'Connor, a producer at advertising powerhouse McCann New York. "But with True Name by Mastercard, the card didn't exist."

This was the challenge faced by O'Connor and the creative team behind Mastercard's True Name campaign, which works with banks to allow transgender users to put their chosen names on their cards. "For many of us, we hand a cashier our credit card and it is such an easy transaction," she explains, "But for a transperson, it isn't always that way. And so we wanted to be very thoughtful about that very simple, easy moment that brings someone a lot of anxiety."

In the video above, O'Connor breaks down the emotional and creative components of this powerful ad, which garnered multiple awards, including the Brand Experience and Activation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, as well as Gold Lions in both the Direct and PR categories. This project, she says, was incredibly fulfilling for the team professionally and personally. "This product didn't exist, and we wanted to show banks that this was an important thing to create," says O'Connor. "And so that's what we did. We made a spot and got a bunch of people excited about it, and lo and behold, True Name is a real product that lives in the world now."

Latest

Supercharging Creativity

How Do You Get People Excited About a Project That Doesn't Exist?

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' producer Liz O'Connor breaks down the components of the award-winning True Name by Mastercard campaign.

Watch now
Technology

After Hearing "No" Dozens of Times This Entrepreneur Became Orlando's First $1 Billion Fintech Unicorn

The co-founder of Stax talks about the finding success, the pride she has as a child of Pakistani immigrants, and her advice for other women.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Noah Glass of Olo on Having a 'Day 1' Mindset

Interview with the CEO and cofounder of restaurant SaaS company Olo about using data to make every guest feel like a regular, on-demand commerce, and why they 'Embrace The Suck'.

Watch now
Productivity

Do Nootropics Make You Smarter? Science Says Yes.

Ben Angel discusses nootropics and how they might help boost your performance.

Watch now
Technology

How to Prepare Your Brand for Web 3.0 Marketing

The head of strategy of EWR Digital explains the key features of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 marketing and shares what you can do to prepare your brand for what comes next.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Plapp of America's Best Restaurants on Marketing That Works

Interview with the America's Best Restaurants CEO about implementing restaurant tech, collecting customer data, and how it only takes 600 guests to transform your profit & loss statement.

Watch now
Women Entrepreneur™

How These Boxes Are Uplifting New Moms

The founder of In Kind Boxes shares how she's providing quality postpartum essentials to new moms in need.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Shaz Khan of Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks on Navigating Friendship + Business

Interview with the co-owner of Tono Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks to learn about scaling a restaurant business, using Toast restaurant technology, and combining friendship with business.

Watch now
Starting a Business

How This Pregnancy Nurse Is Bringing Prenatal Education to Your Couch

A registered nurse and the founder of the Online Prenatal Class for Couples shares her advice for expecting parents.

Watch now
Hiring

The Co-Founder of a Diversity Recruitment Platform Shares How Her Company Is Helping Underrepresented, High-Quality Employees Get Hired

The CEO and co-founder of Joonko shares how her platform is helping companies automatically source underrepresented, high-quality employees and her tips for executives trying to improve their D&I efforts.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

André Vener of Dog Haus on Effective Branding Strategy

Interview with Dog Haus partner and co-founder André Vener about launching successful modern restaurant brands, thinking outside the box, franchising, and scaling with ghost kitchens.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Top 3 Little-Known Productivity Mistakes

Are you struggling to stay on task? Well these three little-known mistakes might be tanking your productivity without you even knowing.

Watch now
Technology

How One Startup Is Trying to Revolutionize the Low-Code/No-Code Industry

The CEO and co-founder of Zenity shares how his company is dedicated to governance and security for low-code/no-code applications.

Watch now
Negotiating

4 Things to Do When You're in a Negotiation

The executive director and CEO of WIN Summit shares her advice for entrepreneurs looking to elevate their negotiation skills.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Horn on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames

In-depth interview with CEO, pitmaster, and James Beard Award Nominee Matt Horn about growing his global food brand with social media, operating multiple restaurant concepts, and why he decided to "burn the boats."

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.