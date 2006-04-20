Elements Of The Accounting System: Accounts Receivable

Who owes you? Keep track with an accounts receivable ledger.

April 20, 2006 1 min read

If you plan to sell goods or services on account in your business, you will need a method of tracking who owes you how much and when it is due. This is where the accounts receivable subledger comes in. If you will be selling to a number of different customers, then an automated system is a must.

A good bookkeeping software system will allow you to set up subledgers for each customer. So when a sale is made on account, you can track it specifically to the customer. This is essential to ensure that billing and collection are done in a timely manner.

