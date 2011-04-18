Starting a Business

An Old-Fashioned Approach to Finding Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The flooring business isn't what it used to be. But for Tom Wood, the president and CEO of Floor Coverings International, that's a good thing.

When the mortgage meltdown set in, the rate of new home construction plunged -- and Wood's floor-installation franchise business went with it. In 2009, FCI's sales sank 10 percent, while 16 of its 75 franchise locations went under.

"I remember vividly thinking, that we needed to conserve cash and do whatever we could to do to keep the lights on," says Wood. Although FCI continued to spend on Internet advertising and direct mail in local communities over the period, the return on investment started to get "brutal," he says. "We felt like we were throwing money down the drain, as customers weren’t spending."

But something had to happen -- and fast. The way Wood figured it: "We had roughly 90 days to get this fixed or we were anticipating that the consequences would be dire. We all knew the economy was just melting down."

Although conservation was top of mind, Wood knew that he'd also need to redouble his efforts toward helping franchisees find new prospects. 

Instead of just going for the obvious home owners or developers, FCI through its Fast Start program sent its corporate employees into the field to direct franchise owners on how to solicit business from real estate agents, restoration companies, home inspectors and kitchen remodelers. Although they learned how to knock on doors, cold-call possible leads and network, the main idea behind the program was to help franchisees build relationships with other companies that could foster future sales leads, says Wood. 

"We were going out and finding customers before they even needed flooring," says Wood. "It was a culture shift… but that’s just what it took to survive."

That strategy appears to be paying off. FCI now has 98 franchise locations and the company's gross annual sales grew 17 percent last year. So far this year, FCI's sales are up 31 percent, says Wood.

Here are three pointers that FCI gives its franchisees on cold-calling/knocking on doors:

  1. Establish a target. Before you even pick up the phone to set up referral agreements, Wood suggests making up a list of 50 to 75 related businesses that could potentially provide useful leads. FCI, for instance, specifically targeted insurance offices, real estate agents, restoration contractors, interior decorators and designers.
     
  2. Don't show up empty handed. After you call and introduce yourself to the prospects on your list, ask to meet with them in person to talk about setting up a referral agreement. Even if they're keen on handing over referrals for free, offer to compensate them. Wood suggests FCI's franchise owners to pay $50 for a referral no matter if they land a job.
     
  3. Follow up. The next day and the day after, follow up with your new contacts to see if they have any referrals for you. Ask that they give you a lead's contact information, so you can reach out rather than waiting for them to call.

What are your best old-fashioned finding customers tips? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market