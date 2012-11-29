Marketing

The Best Way to Win Repeat Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Best Way to Win Repeat Customers
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of VaynerMedia
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this special feature of 'Ask Entrepreneur,' Facebook fan Bashue Allard asks: What is the best way to encourage a customer to buy from me again after making a sale?

The best way to make a customer buy again, after the first purchase, is to understand that farming -- not hunting -- is the world we live in now. Farming is focused on nurturing your customer through a caring relationship. Hunting is trying to close another deal too soon and this approach erodes customer loyalty.

Instead of focusing on the next sale, focus on deepening the customer relationship first by curating conversations on the social networks they use -- whether it's Twitter, Facebook or Pinterest.

Your Chance to 'Ask Entrepreneur'

We enlisted our Facebook fans to ask their most pressing questions about starting and running a business. Over the coming weeks, our special panel of experts will offer their answers and discuss more in online chats. Mark your calendar and stay tuned for details on these future events:

Grant Cardone Dec. 5: Grant Cardone on Closing More Sales
Angela Jia Kim Dec. 19: Angela Jia Kim on Growing a Business

For example, start following your customers on Twitter and use the platform to engage in conversations that are independent of what you're trying to sell them. Observe what they like, then ask them meaningful questions about what they like.

I'll use my wine business as an example. At winelibrary.com I'm able to see that you're a Pinot Noir drinker. By communicating with you on Twitter or Facebook, I'm able to learn that in addition to wine, you're also a football fanatic, regular cupcake eater, and new gardener. The next time you tweet or post about making cupcakes, I can suggest pairing your cupcakes with a new dessert Riesling in stock, that's similar in taste to another Riesling you mentioned last month.

Related: Gary Vaynerchuk on Keeping it Real With Customers

Bottom line -- you have to recognize the importance of getting to know who your customer really is, not just what they buy. Then, let the qualitative data collected about them set up your next ask.

Never lose sight of your customer longevity either, the follow up after any sale is just as imperative as making the initial sale. Make time to literally pick up the phone and call your customers to personally thank them for their business--even if it's a year and a half later.

That extra touch, the human touch, will never go unnoticed by your customers and will lead your business to lasting success.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019