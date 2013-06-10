Read This Email. Why Again?

Once is not enough: Resend the same message more than once. Whether you're sending a personal email or an email newsletter, the key to getting someone's attention is often repetition. The first time people see something, it's just one of a barrage of messages. But when you resend, with a friendly, "Hey, in case you missed this..." they are more likely to take notice. Don't worry about annoying recipients. People's attention is scattered. Even if you resend exactly the same message, they may not even notice that they've received it already.