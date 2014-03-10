This Wildly Popular Facebook Page Is Becoming a TV Series

March 10, 2014 2 min read

Attention social media operatives: If your account name or page designation is laced in profanity, it may very likely be spun into a network television series.

Following CBS’s $#*! My Dad Says -- which was born of Justin Halpern’s Twitter account -- the Science Channel has reportedly greenlit a new show called I F—ing Love Science.

The series is named for the popular Facebook page created by twenty-something British biology student Elise Andrew. It will be produced by The Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson.

“Think of it as a late night Google search that goes a hundred pages deep until things get weird -- and then you just keep going,” Ferguson described of the series in a statement, whose hour-long episodes will debut in the fourth quarter.

“Each hour will delve into a bevy of unexpected but related topics, meeting celebrities, scientists, and everyday people -- each of whom f—ing love science,” the Science Channel said.

Andrew started the “I F—king Love Science” page in March 2012 with the goal of “bringing the amazing world of science straight to your newsfeed in an amusing and accessible way,” according to its About Section. Overnight, it garnered 1,000 likes, and passed the one million mark that September.

Currently, the page boasts nearly 11 million likes. Recent posts include a cartoon of a swollen appendix begging removal, and a news piece suggesting that elephants may employ a specific alarm call when they happen to spot humans.

