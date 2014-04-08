How 122-Year-Old General Electric Is Killing It on Social Media

April 8, 2014 2 min read

General Electric may not be a sexy startup, but it knows a thing or two about innovation. And it’s proving its chops in the social-media world.

GE was represented in several categories at last night’s Shorty Awards, which honors the best brands, agencies and professionals on social media. The company took home Best Brand on Vine, were nominated in the Best Fortune 500 Brand on Social Media, Twitter and Instagram categories.

So, how does a 122-year-old company compete with young whippersnappers? By humanizing its brand, educating its followers and taking photographs of jet engines and other visually stunning technology.

In positioning itself as more than a maker of refrigerators and light bulbs, GE is leading the pack. Here are the three social media channels where the blue-chip shines:

Vine. GE got on Vine one day after the video-sharing app launched. Since then, GE has not only shared do-it-yourself and stop-motion videos, but also launched the #6SecondScience Fair campaign, which encouraged fans to shoot their own science experiments. GE then “re-Vined” those experiments.

Instagram. Stunning images of jet engines rule GE’s account. Along with striking photos of turbines, factories and locomotives, the company is certainly establishing itself as more than a maker of dishwashers.

Twitter. Stodgy it is not. GE is extremely active on Twitter, using it to share infographics, reports and photos as it aims to educate in 140 characters or less. When it asks questions to its 206,000-plus followers, the appliance maker will take the time to respond and thank those who answered.

On this edition of #LessonsInScience: A harsh truth about atoms. pic.twitter.com/drbgxL8haT — General Electric (@generalelectric) April 2, 2014

