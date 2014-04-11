Quitting a Job

Why Amazon Pays Employees Up to $5,000 to Quit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Warehouse job got you down? Amazon will pay up to $5,000 to send you packing.

In his latest letter to shareholders, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos revealed an interesting policy dubbed “Pay to Quit,” in which the company offers associates in its fulfillment centers $2,000 to quit their jobs after one year of employment.

Delivered to employees in a contract with the headline “Please Don’t Take This Offer,” the value of quitting increases by $1,000 every year thereafter, and taps out at $5,000.

The goal is to maintain a dedicated staff and weed out idlers, wrote Bezos. “In the long-run, an employee staying somewhere they don’t want to be isn’t healthy for the employee or the company.”

Related: Thinking of Quitting? Remember, the Sun Will Rise.

The “Pay to Quit” model was actually initiated by e-tail giant Zappos in 2008. Zappos, however, proffers the bribe after just one week on the job.

While $2,000 or even $5,000 may not sound like a lot of money in the face of unemployment, the Harvard Business Review reports that roughly 10 percent of new Zappos call-center hires take the money and run.

Though ultimately, these payoffs can help businesses save exponentially in the long run. “If you want to create a memorable company,” per the Review, “you have to fill your company with memorable people.”

Related: Amazon Releases Dash, a Home Barcode Scanner for Groceries

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Quitting a Job

12 Signs You're Financially Ready to Quit Your Job

Why Leaving Your Job Could Be the Smartest Career Move You'll Ever Make

Quitting a Job

Is It Time for You to Leave Your Job?