Employee Morale

How to Recruit and Retain an Impassioned Sales Staff (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

When it comes to recruiting and retaining a skilled sales team, does your company feel a bit like a revolving door?

That’s because sales professionals are a notoriously flighty bunch: of 1,000 employed professionals interviewed by career community Glassdoor, 68 percent said they were seeking a new job within the year ahead.

The reason why may not come as such a shock: the majority noted “salary and compensation” as driving forces. However, motivations for men and women differed slightly. While men called “company culture” a key factor, women preferred “a good relationship with their boss.”

Related: How Career Sushi Is Sprucing Up The Digital Job Hunt

When it comes to recruitment, it’s fairly unanimous: staffers are predominately searching via online channels. While 75 percent said they utilize online job sites, a staggering 97 percent noted that they read online reviews about a company before accepting a job offer.

For additional stats and some insightful hiring tips, check out the infographic below:

Click to Enlarge+
How to Recruit and Retain an Impassioned Sales Staff (Infographic)

 

Related: You Need a Real Vacation (And So Do Your Employees)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Employee Morale

Revive the Fire In Your Office and in Your Employees

Employee Morale

6 Entrepreneurs Share Secrets for Boosting Office Morale

Employee Morale

3 Simple Strategies to Boost Morale and Get the Best Results From Your Team