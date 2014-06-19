How to Recruit and Retain an Impassioned Sales Staff (Infographic)

June 19, 2014 1 min read

When it comes to recruiting and retaining a skilled sales team, does your company feel a bit like a revolving door?

That’s because sales professionals are a notoriously flighty bunch: of 1,000 employed professionals interviewed by career community Glassdoor, 68 percent said they were seeking a new job within the year ahead.

The reason why may not come as such a shock: the majority noted “salary and compensation” as driving forces. However, motivations for men and women differed slightly. While men called “company culture” a key factor, women preferred “a good relationship with their boss.”

When it comes to recruitment, it’s fairly unanimous: staffers are predominately searching via online channels. While 75 percent said they utilize online job sites, a staggering 97 percent noted that they read online reviews about a company before accepting a job offer.

For additional stats and some insightful hiring tips, check out the infographic below:

